Subtle changes greet Mullen as Florida opens spring practice

Savage purposely keeps Florida players on edge

Saturday Practice: In-depth offensive observations (two)

Saturday Practice: In-depth offensive observations (one)

Saturday Practice: In-depth defensive observations

Raymond has a University of Florida legacy to uphold

Saturday Practice Insider: Offense inconsistent

Instant Analysis: Henderson makes it two-for-two

Alley: Live from Saturday (3/17) Spring Practice

-----

Clearing out the notes from the digital recorder after two days of spring football practice with a two-part INSIDE SCOOP update from the practice fields as well as on the major targets who visited Florida over the weekend.

INCLUDED:

* An Early quarterback pecking order

* Surprises and disappointments

* Those who have reshaped their bodies

* Stand outs at linebacker and in the secondary

* Florida's best receiving corps in a decade?

* Thoughts on Derick Hunter

* Taking Sanders as a walk-on is a smart move

Football Practice Insider Report (3/19)

Weekend Recruiting visitors Insider Report (3/19)

{{ article.author_name }}