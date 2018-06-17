Another year older, another year wiser. Dan Mullen hopes that old saying proves accurate for eight of his players, as they prepare to hit the field for the first time in their Gators football careers after redshirting in 2017.

In all about two cases, the redshirt was given by design - in order for the player to grow and improve by still preserving their eligibility. The redshirt season provides a player with the opportunity to prepare their mind and body for the college game, but in the end it's always up to each respective player to take advantage of the additional time.

Who will step up and provide a boost to Mullen's team?

The Candidates

Unfortunately, two Gators did not get the traditional redshirt. James Houston and Ventrell Miller were part of the credit card scandal from last year that rocked the program and were suspended the entire season. Since neither player took part in anything on the field, they were allowed to redshirt.

Ventrell Miller

Miller came into Florida as a three-star prospect with good upside. If not for the suspension, the Lakeland native could have been a valuable contributor to the position at a position of need. However, with Miller's ability to diagnose and react well, he will be able to earn some playing time this fall.

He is the best coverage linebacker the Gators have on the roster, and has already garnered some attention after making several plays this spring. He could very well find himself in a starting role come fall; if not, he will be a vital piece who adds some much-needed depth.

James Houston

Houston was the other freshman suspended last year due to the credit card scandal. Another three-star linebacker, Houston is relatively unknown at this point.

Houston will be a backup at inside linebacker, but can play off the edge if asked to do so. He did not stand out during spring ball, and it may take some time for him to find his stride. However, he does possess a useful skill set. Houston has good ability to work off blocks and find the ball. If he can get the system down and refine some things, he could add some good depth as well.

Zachary Carter

The edge rusher position is stacked right now - with Cece Jefferson, Jabari Zuniga, Antonneous Clayton and Jachai Polite highlighting the unit.

Although there are plenty of bodies in this group, it does not mean the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman can't contribute, with him showed flashes throughout spring. Carter moves well at his size and although he ends up out of position at times, he also can make plays when squaring up. If Carter can play more within himself, he will be a good piece who bolsters a loaded set of edge defenders.

Nick Smith

Smith missed all of last season due to a knee injury, but is now healthy and can add even more depth to the linebacker spot.

He will not see a starting role, but Smith is a versatile up-and-comer. He saw a lot of time with his hand in the dirt at the prep level, but is listed as an outside linebacker for Dan Mullen's program

Smith has a good knack for finding the ball and shedding blocks, as well as a good first step. However, he didn’t show a whole lot in the spring and it’s unclear how well he can perform coming back from injury.

T.J. Moore

Moore arrived in Gainesville out of North Carolina as a four-star prospect standing at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. Since his arrival in Gainesville, Moore has also grown an inch and packed on 35 pounds.

The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks for the Gators in 2018, and Moore currently looks to be a depth player at the position.

Moore has plenty of veterans ahead of him in the starting lineup and will struggle to see the field, but can provide some rest for the starters if they decided to give him a look. He will be a right guard behind Fred Johnson, and possibly Tyler Jordan or Kavaris Harkless.

Moore has great size and is long with good body control, which fits into the John Hevesy mold in as an offensive lineman. It may take another year to really work him into the rotation and get good minutes out of him, but Moore possesses upside in the trenches.

Kemore Gamble

Gamble arrived in Gainesville as a four-star prospect with decent size at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Unfortunately, the Miami-Dade native has yet to hit full stride during his time in Gainesville.

He struggled throughout spring with drops, but is noticeably bigger under the guidance of Nick Savage. Gamble currently sits fourth behind C’yontai Lewis, R.J. Raymond and Moral Stephens. The position will be featured more heavily than years past, but the jury is out on how much Gamble will be able to contribute – especially with the recent addition of Lucas Krull.

Lacedrick Brunson

If nothing else, linebacker is without a doubt adding more depth. Brunson is the third linebacker from the 2017 class that saw no action and redshirted last season.

Brunson is back on the depth chart behind Rayshad Jackson, Vosean Joseph and James Houston at inside linebacker, so he's not expected to see much time in the middle, but look for him to make his name known on special teams.

Brunson has a good frame at 6-foot-1, 229 pounds, but likely won't make much, if any, of an impact on defense.