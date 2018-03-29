For some high school students, spring break is a time to socialize, relax and enjoy a week away from the responsibilities that come with going to school.

For Tyrique Stevenson, however, spring break was all business. The 2019 defensive back from Homestead (Fla.) went to Miami’s junior day on Saturday, and took unofficial visits to Florida State and South Carolina later in the week.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder also visited Florida on Monday after spending the first half of the day at FSU. Stevenson said that he arrived late to the Gators' practice, but he was still able to have conversations with some of Florida’s coaches and even a current player.

“I stayed at practice for an hour and 30 minutes,” Stevenson said. “I chilled around and talked to the coaches. I hung around the db’s and I got to talk to C.J. [Henderson], who I already know… we cool, so we just had a normal conversation.”

Stevenson, who decommitted from Florida in December, said this was the first time that he was able to talk to the new coaching staff in-person. The four-star prospect said the thing that stood out the most about how the coaches ran the practice was its pace.

“It was like fast tempo,” Stevenson said of the practice. “It really impressed me a lot because the tempo was here, here, here. Everything get done and no slacking.”

After observing the practice, Stevenson got fitted for a jersey and had some one-on-one time with head coach Dan Mullen. Although he did not get to talk to cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren, Stevenson said that Mullen’s message showed him how much the school wants him.

“He was just telling me I’m special and I can come be a part of a rising program,” Stevenson said of his conversation with Mullen. “Come be dominant with the University of Florida.”

A couple of other prospects who made the drive to Gainesville on Monday were 2020 Florida commit Josh Griffis and 2020 defensive tackle Agelu Nunu. The biggest name on campus that day, however, was Frank Ladson, a four-star wide receiver and Rivals100 member in the Class of 2019.

Ladson, like Stevenson, decommitted from Florida in December and is considering the school again now that his recruitment is open. Stevenson said that he doesn’t know where Ladson, who is his teammate at South Dade High School, stands with the Gators.

“I don’t know,” Stevenson said of Ladson’s status with Florida. “We don’t really talk about Florida like that much, no more."

As for where Stevenson stands with Florida, he told Inside the Gators that Monday’s visit wasn't taken to help the Gators chances since Florida is already his dream school.

Although he does not know when he will be coming back for another visit for sure, Stevenson said will would like to make it to the spring game on April 14th if he can.