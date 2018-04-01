The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Tillman, a versatile defender who is teamed up with Orlando (Fla.) Jones, has fielded additional offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Mississippi and South Carolina among others.

It was several months back when Marcus Tillman opted to take a step back by removing himself from Florida's 2019 recruiting class, but admits he has a strong liking for everything that's now in place with Dan Mullen's staff, and even has a return visit date locked in as well.

"I already took two unofficial visits, and I have two more coming up," Tillman said. "I got Miami tomorrow (yesterday), and also the Orange and Blue Game. The new staff at Florida is real nice and cool. They know how to have fan, but also know how to coach and will get on you.

"They are going to make sure you work hard every time you step on the field and are in the classroom. They have been talking about playing time, and like, how they're going to be with their personalities and stuff like that.

"I just want to see how the team looks, as well as how developed they are. I want to see how they transition into coach Mullen's offense and defense."

Tillman plays that do-it-all role with the ability to slide down into box and play with physicality, but also possesses the nimble feet and athleticism to make a splash in the back end.

"They see me as a hybrid," Tillman said. "Kind of outside linebacker, strong safety, like covering and all that; coming off the edge as well."

Not one but a flurry of Florida staff members are pushing hard and tagging Tillman as a priority heading into the spring.

"I talk to three coaches," Tillman said. "I talk to coach Mullen, (inside linebackers) coach (Christian) Robinson and (safeties) coach (Ron) English.

"They are pretty cool, especially coach Mullen. He's a cool guy to be around."

Tillman, who claims no leaders, says he has a good idea of when he would like to dish out a commitment this time around.

"Most likely in June," Tillman said. "All of the schools are the same right now."

The Central Florida native has yet to lock in any official visit dates, but plans to take some over the summertime.

___________________________________________________

For FREE premium access until August 1, waste no time by diving into the link below to sign up at Gators Territory.

https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=GTRivals

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.