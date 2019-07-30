News More News
Former commit remains high on Dan Mullen's program: '(They're) at the top'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Despite de-committing back in early May, 2021 defensive lineman Bryce Langston continues to involve himself with UF's program and has returned to Gainesville multiple times since as well.

In fact, the Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard defender was one of roughly a dozen blue-chip prospects to recently attend Friday Night Lights. With multiple staff members prioritizing him, Langston remains on the Gators' short list and that was certainly echoed to him last week as well.

