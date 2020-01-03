"I asked God to show me what's best for me," Lingard said in his IG post. "He showed me the [Gators] all year long."

When discussing his decision to join the program, Lingard said he's been envisioning strapping up the pads for the Orange and Blue for a long time.

Lingard wasted no time following that conversation and announced via Instagram on Friday afternoon that he will be transferring to the University of Florida.

Earlier this week, GatorsTerritory reported that running backs coach Greg Knox had made contact with former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard , who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

That last statement is similar to what Lingard told us earlier this week. Lingard mentioned that his close proximity to Gainesville was one of the reasons he would not need to take a visit to UF before making a decision.

"I'm an hour down the road," Lingard said. "I've seen Florida in my dreams for the past three months. I don't need a visit."

Although he saw limited action during his tenure with the Miami Hurricanes due to a knee injury, Lingard was productive when he saw the field. The second-ranked running back coming out of high school rushed for 136 yards on 17 attempts and recorded a pair of touchdowns in eight games played.

Now that he is at a new school, Lingard is hoping to take the next step as a football player and contribute for Dan Mullen's program.

"I will do whatever it takes to become the best damn Gator as a team player and student athlete," Lingard wrote.

Florida is expected to pursue running back targets Ashaad Clayton and Jahmyr Gibbs, while Jalen White's official visit for later this month is currently intact.

GT is told that regardless of Lingard's addition, the staff is still high on the trio of Clayton, Gibbs and White, especially Gibbs. He is one of their top remaining targets regardless of position.

Rivals250 RB Henry Parrish has been a name on their board in the past several months, but no visit has been scheduled to this point.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.