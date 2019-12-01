Former Florida commit following return visit to UF: 'I really love it here'
Nearly 90,000 people were in attendance at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday for Florida's 40-17 victory over Florida State.
Along with displaying offensive fireworks against the Seminoles, UF's dominating performance was witnessed by several targets and commits.
OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear
One of the recruits that saw the Gators in their regular season finale was Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product Terrence Lewis.
The one-time Florida commit, who also attended the team's Homecoming game against Auburn last month, was all smiles after his second visit to Gainesville this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news