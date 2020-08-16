“I know you wanna leave me, but I refuse to let you go.”

Aubrey Hill immediately broke into song during one of Florida’s summer camps in 2011, his first year back at his alma mater as wide receivers coach.

I asked what was the most desperate thing he had ever done to land a recruit, and Hill started reciting Temptation lyrics right there on the sideline.

“If I have to beg and plead for your sympathy, I don't mind 'cause you mean that much to me,” Hill continued singing, drawing laughs from everyone around him.

I was fortunate to share a few great memories with Hill, who passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Aubrey Hill,” former Florida quarterback Shane Matthews tweeted. “One of the best teammates of all time.”

Hill played for the Gators from 1991-1994, winning three SEC championships and finishing his college career with 86 receptions for 1,439 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 4.78 reception/touchdown ratio is still the fourth-best in school history behind only Wes Chandler (4.18), Ike Hilliard (4.34) and Riley Cooper (4.50).

“Winning the SEC championship in 1991 when we hadn't won it before, that was huge,” Hill said in 2011 when asked what his favorite sports memory was. “And then, being able to get my degree from the University of Florida, and then being able to come back and coach here.”

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UF from 1996-98. After stops at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh and Miami, Hill returned to Florida as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

He then spent four years as the head coach of his high school alma mater, Miami Carol City, leading the Chiefs to the 2016 Class 6A state championship — their first since 2003. Hill was named the 2016 Miami Dolphins High School Coach of the year and a finalist for the 2016 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

After a brief stint at Marshall, Hill had spent the last three years as the wide receivers coach at FIU.

“It was a shock to learn of Aubrey’s passing tonight after his long battle with cancer,” Panthers coach Butch Jones said in a statement. “Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn this loss, but we also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”