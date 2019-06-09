A former Gator is behind bars on Sunday morning after being arrested for murder.

Former safety Tony Joiner was arrested on Saturday after being charged with the second-degree murder of his wife in 2016. Heyzel Obando was found dead in her Maple Crest apartment home on Valentines' day in 2016, however, the case was unsolved.

According to a report from the News-Press, who reported the arrest on Saturday evening, Joiner had previous run ins with the police, being held in the Lee County jail for a violation of a probation charge a month after his wife's death, while court records shows that he was arrested for beating up Obando.

Joiner had some similar issues off the field during his time in Gainesville. The then team captain was arrested for breaking into an impound lot to get to his girlfriend's car.

This is second player from Florida's 2007 team to be arrested for murder. Former UF tight end Aaron Hernandez was indicted on murder charges in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and then in 2014, Hernandez was charged with murder in a double homicide.

Obando's mother, Isabel Martinez, was granted full guardianship of her two granddaughters in 2017.

Joiner faces second-degree murder charges in Obando's death. He was being held at Polk County Jail on Saturday, however, Joiner is expected to be transfer to Lee County Jail.