Former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell has died, according to reports.

He was 41 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. His mother told TMZ that her son, whose full name was Donald Reche Caldwell Jr., was robbed by a "couple of people" outside of his home and died from gunshot wounds to his leg and chest.

Caldwell was a three-sport standout at Jefferson High, setting five school records in baseball and throwing for 6,936 career passing yards with 77 touchdowns. He earned Florida Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a junior in 1996.

Caldwell played for Florida from 1998-2001, making 25 starts in 35 appearances. He ranks No. 8 in school history with 141 career receptions for for 2,088 yards (14.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns, including a streak of 10 consecutive games with a score. Caldwell won the 2000 SEC title with the Gators and had 1,059 receiving yards in his final year, which also ranks eighth all-time in the UF record books.

San Diego selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft and he played four years with the Chargers. He spent one season with the Patriots and Redskins, making 152 career receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games (29 starts). He was a part of the New England team that lost to the Colts in the 2006 AFC Championship.

After his football career, Caldwell served time in prison for a drug charge and pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in January 2020. He was scheduled to be sentenced this month.

Caldwell's younger brother, Andre "Bubba" Caldwell, also played wide receiver for the Gators (2003-07) and had an eight-year NFL career.