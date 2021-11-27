Former Gators commit Shemar James returns to the Swamp
A familiar yet unexpected face was in attendance for the University of Florida's regular season finale against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.
Rivals100 linebacker Shemar James de-committed from the Gators on Oct. 20, with the majority of the attention now centered around Alabama and Georgia; however, that didn't prevent the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior from returning to Gainesville on Saturday rather than attending the Iron Bowl as initially planned.
When speaking with GT's Donavon Keiser and others, James opened up about his decision to reopen the recruiting process, where the Gators fit into the mix now, his relationship with Christian Robinson and more.
