A former Gator is on the move.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dante Fowler is headed back East. The Los Angles Rams free agent is expected to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

This move will reunite the defensive end with his former Florida defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, who is the head coach in Atlanta.

Quinn coached UF from 2011-2012 and coached the former five-star defender, who eventually went third in the NFL draft after being picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fowler remained with the Jaguars for four seasons, missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL. His career blossomed in Los Angeles, however, where he became a regular starter towards the end of his time there - last season he amassed a career-high 58

Fowler's stock rose every season in Gainesville. After a stellar freshman year, the defensive end tallied 60 tackles, (15 for a loss) and 8.5 sacks.

During his three-year career at Florida, Fowler racked up 140 tackles, 33.0 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks.



