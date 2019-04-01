What kind of feedback have you gotten in terms of where you could be drafted?

"I don't really worry about all that, I just play football and try to do everything I can to be put in the best situation."

Saw jersey you brought C-Rob, what was he able to do for you in one year?



"Just motivate me as a person. I never had somebody in my corner so hard as him. He just kept pushing us every day. He a great leader, like I wanna look at him as like a dad role just by teaching us different things and just making us become better men."

With hamstring issue, how important will visits be? And got those lined up?

"Yea I got a lot lined up. As they say, it's a job interview so you gotta go in there with the right mindset, basically be honest."

Why did you come out early?

"I just felt like I was prepared and just my coaches putting me through everything we need to be through. The program, I don't wanna say compared to a NFL program, I never been in one before, but they just everything just so up to date, just down right like real life."

How difficult was decision?

"It was difficult, just leaving my brothers but then again at the end of the day everybody got their own route to take and I feel like just going to the next level my best route."

Anyone in particular you talked to to help make decision?

"Myself, the biggest person. I just felt like I was ready as a man, as a player. But also I talked to a lot of my coaches; they felt like really it was up to me. They wasn't going against it because they know I'm ready for it but then again they also telling me I can come back and still be able to dominate. But at the end of the day it was my decision and I felt like I was ready."

Anything that surprised you in your pre-draft prep?

"Got hurt. That would be it. Never really happened to me before but everything happen for a reason. I'm not down about it, I'm just gonna keep pushing."

Interesting how they read into questions more than tape?

"Yea but then again you gotta respect it. At the end of the day you're not gonna bring a stranger into your household. You just gotta respect it."

Been a question yet that made you think 'what does that have to do with anything?'

"Not really. Coaches asked me to see how long I could open my eyes for. That was really it."

How long you go?

"Like a minute. It started burning after that."

That's crazy



"It's alright. They're having fun with it."

Anything in your feedback that's surprised you?

"I don't really pay attention to a lot of feedback. Everybody entitled to their own opinion and I just go about my day doing, it don't matter to me."

Do you think you'd be here with Mullen and Savage?

"No I would say no. They put us in the best predicament as players. It's just a great program here and everything about it just up to the top notch and I just really respect them for that."

Any game or moment you'll keep with you the most?

"Michigan, the bowl game. We went 10-3, just the season alone it was just a great season I feel like, we came together as a team, as a program and really like brought back that Gator standard and I was really happy for that, just being a part of that team."

Idea of where you'd like to go, 2nd or 3rd round?

"I don't worry about all that. I play football."

Idea of a team you'd fit in best with?

"Whoever, whoever wanna draft Vosean Joseph, just draft him and you gonna get a dog, that's how I see it."

What do you think about teams picking apart Jachai Polite?

"I don't wanna get into that. Next question. Don't wanna talk about that."

How big was it for Todd Grantham to come back?

"We been a part of a lot of great defenses but for Coach Grantham to come back actually show us NFL defenses and put us through everything to transition from another defense to another defense, just giving us more schemes and stuff was a big help to a lot of people that I feel like left this year on our defense so at the end of the day if a coach was to come to you like 'draw this play up for me.' They can make it look like another play."

Who should we keep an eye on in LB unit?

"Everybody. From Coach Rob down."

That's a cop out answer

"Ok I'm gonna give you the top 12 linebackers."

Have seen a lot of Amari Burney there

"Yea Amari's a beast. I look at him as a little me, but he faster than me. He's elusive, he explosive but all our linebackers are like that, I just wanna say that. I don't see no differences between none of them, everybody gonna hit you in the mouth, everybody gonna come down play their defense. At the end of the day I feel like our linebacker corps the best in the nation, that's all I got to say about it."

Defense lost a lot with you, Jachai, Chauncey, etc. How good can this defense be?

"I don't wanna say they lost. I feel more like they gained just based off playing behind us but then again playing along side of us just like 'ok this is the type of motor we gotta have, this is how we gotta come in the game.' So at the end of the day I don't wanna say they lost anything. I say they gained."

How talented is it?

"Better than last year. We put up a lot of defense last year but I feel like this defense actually they even much do more just being second year under Coach Grantham."