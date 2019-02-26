Over the past couple of months, Dan Mullen’s staff has experienced a few de-commitments in the program’s 2020 recruiting class.

Since the beginning of the new year, junior prospects Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Anthony Richardson and Josh Griffis have all reopened their recruitment.

The latest player to back off his pledge to UF was Keyvone Lee, who had been committed to the school for nearly 11 months.

Prior to participating in The Opening Regional in Orlando this past Sunday, Lee told GatorsTerritory that Florida remains a legitimate contender for his services.