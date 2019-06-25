ATLANTA, GA. --- Over the spring, Dan Mullen’s staff suffered a string of decommitments in their 2021 class, with only two prospects – George Jackson and Tyreak Sapp – being the only ones still in the fold.

Although it was not necessarily a surprise, four-star linebacker Terrence Lewis was one of the players who backed off his pledge to reevaluate his options.

The Miami (Fla.) product opened up to GatorsTerritory’s Corey Bender at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge about his decision to reset his recruitment.