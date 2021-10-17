Former Gators respond to defensive performance against LSU

CLICK HERE to sign up for a premium subscription at Gators Territory!

Despite weeks of noticeably improving defensive performances, including a shutout last week against Vanderbilt, a dreadful second-half against LSU moved Todd Grantham back into Gator nation’s line of fire.

LSU’s running backs posted more than seven yards per carry against the Gators — they had averaged a shade over two before Saturday’s contest — and lead back Traxon Davis-Pierce ran for more than 280 yards and three touchdowns.

This shambolic defensive performance prompted a number of former Florida players to voice their concerns regarding Saturday’s performance and the program as a whole.

La’Mical Perine, a current New York Jets running back and UF standout from 2016-2019, called out the declining standards for Florida’s defensive backs since his arrival to Gainesville during the second half.