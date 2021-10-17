Former Gators respond to defensive performance against LSU
CLICK HERE to sign up for a premium subscription at Gators Territory!
Despite weeks of noticeably improving defensive performances, including a shutout last week against Vanderbilt, a dreadful second-half against LSU moved Todd Grantham back into Gator nation’s line of fire.
LSU’s running backs posted more than seven yards per carry against the Gators — they had averaged a shade over two before Saturday’s contest — and lead back Traxon Davis-Pierce ran for more than 280 yards and three touchdowns.
This shambolic defensive performance prompted a number of former Florida players to voice their concerns regarding Saturday’s performance and the program as a whole.
La’Mical Perine, a current New York Jets running back and UF standout from 2016-2019, called out the declining standards for Florida’s defensive backs since his arrival to Gainesville during the second half.
Perine also praised current and former Gators C.J Henderson, Kaiir Elam, Marco Wilson and Shawn Davis Jr., but added that he “can’t speak on nobody else.”
Shawn Davis Jr., a Florida defensive back from 2017-2020, played almost entirely under Grantham and criticized the defensive coordinator’s schemes Saturday based on a season around NFL coaching.
Ahmad Black, a former All-American safety for the Gators from 2007-2010, was more pointed in his criticism, calling for “business decisions” after Saturday’s defensive showing.
Brandon Spikes was the highest profile Florida alum to voice his concerns about the Gator program, as the UF Hall of Famer and retired NFL veteran admitted that he stopped watching the Gators after their defeat against Kentucky and expressed disappointment at the effectiveness of LSU’s counter plays.
Even current Gators voiced their frustrations, as linebacker Mohammoud Diabate refused to offer an endorsement of Grantham’s coaching.
"I'm confident in my teammates ability to play hard,” Diabate said when asked about his confidence in the defensive scheme. “I'm confident in my teammates."
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.