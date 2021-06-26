OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

As a wild recruiting month of June comes to a close, 2022 defensive tackle Shone Washington out of New Orleans returned to Gainesville. He took part in a self-guided tour back in January, but Friday marked the first time he had face-to-face communication with UF's staff.

“This was my first time here and everything; it was nice,” Washington told Gators Territory’s Donavon Keiser.