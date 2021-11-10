Former LSU commit Shone Washington locks in Gators official visit

Shone Washington, a three-star defensive tackle and former LSU commit, says he has scheduled an official visit to Florida for Nov. 27. That is also when Dan Mullen's program squares off against Florida State.

Although he has yet to receive an official scholarship offer, Washington has been on Florida's radar for well over a year and continues to communicate with defensive line coach David Turner. He was verbally offered last April.

"I'm still waiting on it (the official offer)," Washington told Gators Territory.

A product of New Orleans (Fla.) Warren Easton, the 6-foot-5, 306-pound Washington took a self-guided tour of campus in January and then returned to Gainesville in June for a camp. That also marked the first time he had face-to-face communication with Florida's staff.

“Coach Turner is a good coach. He was out there pushing me to be better,” Washington previously told GT when asked about his summer camp in Gainesville. “He wants you to run full speed, you can’t give it half-ass nothing.”

Washington flashes an impressive get-off, active hands to disengage off blocks and has a reputation for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He gains a whole lot of momentum when utilizing his strength and pushing upfield as well.

"I think I could be a big factor to the defensive line and defense overall," Washington previously told GT. "(They see me playing) mainly the three-tech."

Back in August, Washington reported official scholarship offers from Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Arizona State. He hopes to add Florida to that list when he returns to the Swamp later this month.

In addition to the Gators, Washington has an official visit scheduled with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as well. That trip is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.