Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 11:23:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Former Miami commit Jesiah Pierre sets another visit to Florida

Agr1lqrzolgjjdxzxazf
Erick Marrero
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The Florida Gators have been linked to the recruitment of Jesiah Pierre for quite some time, and that's even when the three-star outside linebacker was verbally committed to Miami.The 6-foot-2, 207...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}