Former Missouri DB Jadarrius Perkins teams up with the Florida Gators

A former junior college All-American says he will be finishing out his collegiate career at the University of Florida.

Jadarrius Perkins, who held roughly 40 offers coming out of Gulf Coast Community College, signed with Missouri in late January and then also went through spring ball before entering the transfer portal on April 29.

The Gators extended an offer on May 10 and then emerged as the front-runner over the past couple of weeks. UF offered when Perkins was in junior college as well, so this is a player Dan Mullen's staff has been familiar with. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is a former teammate of Diwun Black, who had also been recruiting him on behalf of the Gators.

In addition to Florida, Perkins recently reported offers from Georgia and Texas as well. Oregon, which he was previously committed to, Oklahoma and Mississippi State were the schools previously in the top four before Perkins ultimately decided on Mizzou coming out of Gulf Coast.

If all goes as planned, Perkins will be arriving in Gainesville at the beginning or middle of June.

During the 2019 season, Perkins recorded 20 tackles and three pass breakups as a freshman. He then appeared in four games during his sophomore campaign, logging 11 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups. He is regarded as a cornerback but boasts the size and skill set to play a variety of roles in UF's secondary.

Junior cornerback and NFL Draft prospect, Kaiir Elam, is the face of Florida's secondary at cornerback, while the likes of Jaydon Hill and freshman Jason Marshall are in the running for that second cornerback spot. The Gators are fairly inexperienced at safety, so adding Perkins provides the Gators with experience and much-needed depth in the secondary. He could step right in at nickel as well, so there are certainly some options with Perkins.

Below are highlights of Perkins from his time at Gulf Coast Community College.

