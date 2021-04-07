GatorsTerritory - Former Penn State G Myreon Jones will finish career with the Florida Gators

Mike White has made a splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal once again, as former Penn State guard Myreon Jones committed to the University of Florida on Wednesday.

Jones, who just wrapped his junior campaign in the Big Ten, is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2020-21. He shot 39.4 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from three-point range, and sunk 77.3 percent of his free throws as well.

A native of Atlanta, Jones was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions and Penn State's leading scorer this past season.

With guards Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann in the NBA Draft and Ques Glover and Noah Locke in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Jones will have the opportunity to hit the ground running from day one.

Tyree Appleby returns to Gainesville and is expected to receive a starting role, while UKMC transfer Brandon McKissic will be heavily in the mix as well. The addition of Jones provides with the Gators with a trio of reliable options in the backcourt, with each having averaged double-digit points a season ago.

Jones is a former three-star prospect in the class of 2018. He chose the Nittany Lions over additional offers from Memphis, Ole Miss, Murray State, Colorado State, Arkansas Little-Rock and others.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.