A former five-star wide receiver on Rivals has opted to spend the remainder of his collegiate career at the University of Florida.

Justin Shorter, who spent the previous two seasons at Penn State, has officially transferred to UF after returning to the Swamp this weekend for his highly-anticipated official visit.

Shortly after Christmas, the Northeast native made his first-ever visit to Gainesville but was unable to meet with football personnel due to the dead period and the program already being in Miami for Orange Bowl practices.

However, this weekend provided Shorter with a whole lot of one-on-one time with Dan Mullen's staff, as well as the opportunity to really dissect the football program. He had been considered a Gators lean for several weeks, so there wasn't much drama to begin with, but this weekend's multi-day visit officially sealed the deal.

A native of Monmouth Junction (N.J.), Shorter appeared in three games as a true freshman at PSU, hauling in three catches for 20 yards but still managed to redshirt.

Shorter then followed that up with 12 catches for 137 yards in 2019 before opting to enter the transfer portal in late November. His three-catch, 28-yard outing against Ohio State was his most productive game this season. That happened to be Shorter's final game in a Nittany Lions uniform as well.