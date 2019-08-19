Last Friday, Gators quarterback pledge Anthony Richardson and former UF commit Trevonte Rucker took the field in an exhibition game between Eastside and Vanguard.

Although rain led to less than ideal conditions for the Rams and Knights, both players were able to each produce a highlight play.

On a route that forced him to readjust to a ball thrown about 30 yards down the field, Rucker gained position in front of a DB and jumped to haul in the reception.



The four-star wideout spoke to GatorsTerritory about last week's game and what he put on display against the Rams.