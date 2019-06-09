Former UF commit enjoys return trip to Gainesville: 'I'd give it a 10.'
Kedrick Bingley-Jones hasn't stepped foot in Gainesville since last October's thriller against the LSU Tigers, and even de-committed from Dan Mullen's program months prior to that as well.
However, the Gators haven't took their foot off the gas pedal and rolled out the red carpet for an official visit this weekend as well.
Bingley-Jones, a Rivals250 prospect who straps up the pads for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, checks in as the eighth-ranked strong-side defensive end and 134th-ranked player overall.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news