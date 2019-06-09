Kedrick Bingley-Jones hasn't stepped foot in Gainesville since last October's thriller against the LSU Tigers, and even de-committed from Dan Mullen's program months prior to that as well.

However, the Gators haven't took their foot off the gas pedal and rolled out the red carpet for an official visit this weekend as well.

Bingley-Jones, a Rivals250 prospect who straps up the pads for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, checks in as the eighth-ranked strong-side defensive end and 134th-ranked player overall.