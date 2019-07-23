Over the spring, Dan Mullen’s program witnessed a flurry of prospects decommit from Florida’s previously stellar 2021 class.

One of the recruits who decided to back off of his pledge was Kamar Wilcoxson, the 17th-ranked cornerback in next year’s recruiting cycle.

After giving himself some time to re-evaluate his options, however, Wilcoxson tells GatorsTerritory that he is currently down to a handful of schools.