{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 10:58:31 -0500') }}

Former UF pledge logs in another visit to the Swamp: 'It was a good day'

Gif5ctcwqkun6ly4fmwo
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Several former UF pledges ended up journeying to the Swamp for Friday Night Lights, with one of them – four-star DB Kamar Wilcoxson – committing to the program a day after the event.

Sought-after Vanguard prospects Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker, both of whom de-committed from the Gators in May, were also in attendance for FNL last week.

During his second trip to Gainesville this summer, Rucker had an opportunity to once again reconnect with Billy Gonzales and Christian Robinson.

Tgqqi67gc0xwcfrih1de
