Several noteworthy prospects put in the miles and made their way to Gainesville on Friday to participate in the Gators’ third camp of the summer.

One familiar face who stepped foot on campus to showcase his skill set in front of UF's staff was prized Ocala (Fla.) pass catcher Trevonte Rucker.

Rucker, who de-committed from Florida just under a month ago, spoke to GatorsTerritory about getting back to the school and interacting with the staff.