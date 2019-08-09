After spending much of Thursday in Gainesville with Dan Mullen's staff, former UGA defender Brenton Cox is now off the market and slated to finish out his career with the Florida Gators, multiple sources tell GatorsTerritory.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Cox, a former five-star prospect, had just entered the transfer portal on Monday after being "dismissed" from UGA's program the day prior, according to Rivals' UGASports.com.

The former Rivals100 prospect was possibly facing a one-game suspension following an April arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession, but it's unclear if that incident has any connection to his departure.

By transferring to another FBS program, Cox is now required to sit out for the entire 2019 season. However, he will still has three years of eligibility left that can resume during the 2020 season.

Given his highly-regarded skill set, frame and versatility, Cox is armed with the potential to wreak havoc in Todd Grantham's scheme. The Bulldogs made use of Cox at outside linebacker, and according to the roster, the Gators will do the same.

However, Cox is a prospect who could take on multiple roles in Gainesville. He will be wearing No. 6 and is scheduled to start practicing with the team on Friday as well.

UF's staff made contact with both Cox and his parents earlier this week, and wasted no getting them on campus for an up-close look at the program.

As a freshman in 2018, Cox appeared in 13 of 14 games and started for the Bulldogs' 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The Peach State native accounted for 20 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a sack during his lone season in Athens.

A former Under Armour All-American from Stockbridge (Ga.) High, Cox was labeled as Rivals' second-ranked strong-side defensive end and 33rd-ranked player overall in the class of 2018.

