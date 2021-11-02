Former walk on Marco Ortiz named Burlsworth Trophy nominee

Florida long snapper Marco Ortiz has been named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Ortiz is in his fourth season with the Gators and earned the starting long snapping duties this year. The two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient was placed on scholarship prior to the Tennessee game this season.

The award recognizes the most outstanding division one (FBS) football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field is named after Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth's life is also the subject of a major motion picture, "GREATER", which was released in 2016. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation without financial aid of any kind from his university's athletic department.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2021 winner will be held on December 6th.