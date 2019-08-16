In GatorsTerritory's first installment of "Four Downs," Corey Bender and Joseph Hastings share their takes on four topics concerning Florida Gators football recruiting.

Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Not only will we give you 25% off when signing up for an annual subscription, but also a $75 E-Card to any Adidas store!

All you have to do is click HERE and then use "Adidas" for the promo code.