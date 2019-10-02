Four Downs: Massive visitors list for Saturday, UF's top flip candidates
In this latest installment of "Four Downs," GatorsTerritory looks at four important topics regarding Florida Gators football recruiting.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news