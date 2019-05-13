GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four new 2019 signees have arrived at the University of Florida.

Lloyd Summerall, Khris Bogle, Kaiir Elam and Trent Whittemore have all arrived on campus for Summer A.

The Gators still have 11 prospects that have not enrolled: ATH Diwun Black, WR Arjei Henderson, OL Deyavie Hammond, TE Keon Zipperer, RB Nay'Quan Wright, OL Riley Simonds, DT Jaelin Humphries, LB Tyron Hopper, WR Dionte Marks, WR Ja'Markis Weston and OL Wardrick Wilson. They are expected to enroll for Summer B.