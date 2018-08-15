It's rankings week here on Rivals, and the highly-anticipated Rivals250 for the class of 2019 is now live on the network, with a flurry of future Gators make the cut as well. Dan Mullen's program was absent from Tuesday's Rivals100 rankings, but a quartet of Florida commits did secure a spot on the newly-constructed Rivals250 list, including one who climbed over 100 spots.

Tyron Hopper, the nation's ninth-ranked outside linebacker, moved up an eye-popping 134 spots and is now labeled as the 111th-ranked player overall. A product of Roswell (Ga.) High, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hopper attended UF's Friday Night Lights, and recently made a trip to Auburn as well. South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri are some additional offers on the table for Hopper, who has been committed since late April.

Just roughly two weeks removed from teaming up with the Gators, four-star athlete Diwun Black checks in as the nation's 156th-ranked player overall. The former Ole Miss and Mississippi State commit is a do-it-all athlete who can project at multiple positions, but is being courted to play at outside linebacker in Todd Grantham's defense. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Black, who has certainly had his recruiting cap on since committing to Florida, stayed put at No. 156 but is equipped with potential and athleticism to make a big move before it's all said and done.

Blue-chip cornerback Chester Kimbrough continues to stay in the national headlines, as the New Orleans native also did enough to land in the newly-released Rivals250 rankings. Roughly 48 hours removed from becoming a Florida commit, the fleet-footed Kimbrough comes in at No. 218, while being highlighted as the nation's 22nd-ranked cornerback. Kimbrough saw himself drop seven spots in the updated rankings, but with a solid senior campaign, I could see him climbing closer to the 150s. He's also not expected to take any additional official visits, so that's good news for Dan Mullen's program.