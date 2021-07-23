Four Gators earn preseason All-SEC honors

Four Gators were named to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the assembled media at SEC Media Days.

Junior cornerback Kaiir Elam and senior defensive lineman Zach Carter led the way on the first team defense, while senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was named to the second team and redshirt junior Jacob Copeland was named to the third team.

This is the second consecutive season that Carter, Elam, and Miller were named to the preseason All-SEC teams.

Carter played in all 12 games in 2020 as he led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). A season-high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. The Tampa native set a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.

Elam was a second-team preseason All-SEC selection in 2020. The junior, who was named to the Thorpe Award watch list, was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team (DB) and the Associated Press Second Team (DB) a season ago. Elam finished his sophomore campaign with 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Miller led the Gators with 88 tackled in 2020. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and a sack in the 2020 season opener vs Ole Miss.

Copeland started 11 games in 2020. He recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.