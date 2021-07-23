Four Gators earn preseason All-SEC honors
Four Gators were named to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the assembled media at SEC Media Days.
Junior cornerback Kaiir Elam and senior defensive lineman Zach Carter led the way on the first team defense, while senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was named to the second team and redshirt junior Jacob Copeland was named to the third team.
This is the second consecutive season that Carter, Elam, and Miller were named to the preseason All-SEC teams.
Carter played in all 12 games in 2020 as he led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). A season-high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. The Tampa native set a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.
Elam was a second-team preseason All-SEC selection in 2020. The junior, who was named to the Thorpe Award watch list, was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team (DB) and the Associated Press Second Team (DB) a season ago. Elam finished his sophomore campaign with 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Miller led the Gators with 88 tackled in 2020. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and a sack in the 2020 season opener vs Ole Miss.
Copeland started 11 games in 2020. He recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.
First team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Defense
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
Defense
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
All-SEC Specialists
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M