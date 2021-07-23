 GatorsTerritory - Four Gators earn preseason All-SEC honors
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-23 11:44:07 -0500') }} football

Four Gators earn preseason All-SEC honors

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Four Gators were named to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the assembled media at SEC Media Days.

Junior cornerback Kaiir Elam and senior defensive lineman Zach Carter led the way on the first team defense, while senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was named to the second team and redshirt junior Jacob Copeland was named to the third team.

This is the second consecutive season that Carter, Elam, and Miller were named to the preseason All-SEC teams.

Carter played in all 12 games in 2020 as he led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). A season-high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. The Tampa native set a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.

Elam was a second-team preseason All-SEC selection in 2020. The junior, who was named to the Thorpe Award watch list, was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team (DB) and the Associated Press Second Team (DB) a season ago. Elam finished his sophomore campaign with 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Miller led the Gators with 88 tackled in 2020. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and a sack in the 2020 season opener vs Ole Miss.

Copeland started 11 games in 2020. He recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.

First team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Defense

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second Team All-SEC 

Offense

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third Team All-SEC 

Offense

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

Defense

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

All-SEC Specialists 

First-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss


Second-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn


Third-Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

