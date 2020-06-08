The MLB Draft is just a few days away, as many baseball media outlets are publishing final mock drafts.

So far, Prospects 365 is the only media outlet to publish a mock draft that includes all 160 selections. Three Florida players, as well as one signee, were included in that mock draft as well.

Outfielder signee Zac Veen was the first Gator and high school prospect selected, going fourth overall to the Kansas City Royals. Over the past two drafts, the Royals have drafted three Gators in the first two rounds (RHP Brady Singer and RHP Jackson Kowar, 2018 & SS Brady McConnell, 2019). The slot value for fourth overall pick is $6,664,000.

Junior right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace was the first Gator player selected in the draft. Mace was the first selection of the third round and went 73rd overall to the Detroit Tigers, who have two former Gators in the farm system Alex Faedo and Logan Shore. The slot value for the 73rd pick is $857,400.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich was the second Gator player to be taken in the draft. Leftwich went100th overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The slot value for the 100th pick is $581,600.

Senior outfielder Austin Langworthy is the fourth and final Florida player taken in the draft. Langworthy was drafted late in the fifth round by the Boston Red Sox with the 148th pick. In the 2019 MLB Draft, the Red Sox drafted former Gators Wil Dalton (8th round) and Feleipe Franks (31st round).

This mock draft would turn out to be huge for UF's 2020 recruiting class, as they would lose just one signee. Top signees Coby Mayo, Colby Halter, Sterlin Thompson, Timmy Manning and Franco Aleman would then enroll at UF.

The author of this mock draft was Ian Smith, and I was able to sit down with him and ask about the Florida signees that were left off this mock draft.

“I think (Coby) Mayo, (Colby) Halter and (Timmy) Manning could all get drafted, but I think at most one would sign.” Smith told GatorsTerritory. “Mayo would probably have to go in the first 50-55 picks, and he’d be a first rounder.”

Smith also mentioned that he believes Halter needs to go to Florida in order to polish his game and could be a potential first rounder three years from now.

“I think he was en route to be a second-round pick if we had a full season,” Smith said about Sterlin Thompson. “One of the best swings in the class, power started to look present to start 2020, and he has the footwork to stay in the infield. I think he ends up at UF simply for the shortened season and that he could be a draft eligible sophomore in 2022 and potentially as a first rounder.

“Manning is similar to (Hunter) Barco last year, as he needs to develop a third pitch at school and build his velocity. Projection is there, but he needs more polish.

“He has a massive, projectable frame,” Smith said about Franco Aleman. “Creates great separation in his delivery, sits 93-95 with a chance for more, and he dominated this past summer in the Cape Cod League.

"Aleman shows a lot of traits as a starter but still very raw and could use another couple of years to refine his command and develop a third pitch,” Smith said.

The 2020 MLB Draft starts on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN and the MLB Network.

