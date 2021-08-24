Four Gators land on preseason All-SEC teams

Four Florida Gators were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

Kaiir Elam and Zachary Carter were both named to the first team, while Ventrell Miller and Jacob Copeland were named to the second and third teams respectively.

It's been quite the offseason for Elam, who was named a preseason second team All-American on Monday. Elam earned his second first team preseason honor. Wildly considered to be a first round pick this upcoming draft, Elam is one of the brightest stars on the team. The junior was named an AP Preseason All-American along with a recipient of the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe, and Bronko Nagurski Award watch lists. Last season he started all 12 games, posting 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Carter, who returns for his senior season, led the Gators with five sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss in 2020. He had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Catolina on his way to being named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the week. Carter also had a great game in Florida's win over Georgia in 2020, with five quarterback hurries in the second half.

Miller was the Gators' leading tackler in 2020 with 88. . He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack vs. Ole Miss in the season opener.

Copeland is looking to have a breakout campaign in 2021. The redshirt junior recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards with three touchdowns last season and is set to be a starter for the first time in his career this season.



