GatorsTerritory - Four Gators named national semifinalists for six awards

The Florida Gators are 8-1 and SEC East Champions with a date to play Alabama in the SEC Championship game. All of that winning has caught the attention of the award committees.

Four Florida Gators have been named semi-finalists for six different season awards.

Kyle Trask has been named a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards.

The Davey O’Brien Fan Vote instituted a change to its format in 2020, as fans voted for their favorite quarterback’s post from the Davey O’Brien official accounts via three social media platforms—Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The top five vote-getters on those platforms each received bonus committee member votes.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists from 16 quarterbacks. Round two fan voting is now open and will close on Sunday, Dec. 20. National selection committee voting will take place from Dec. 16-20.

The three finalists will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The winner is to be announced live on Thursday, Jan. 7, on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be held virtually from 7-8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Semifinalist voting for both of the collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Dec. 8 and will close on Dec. 20. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Dec 21 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and selected national media.

The winners of the 84th Maxwell Award and the 26th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Jan 7.

Kyle Pitts has the rare honor of being on both the John Mackey and Biletnikoff Award lists. The Mackey Award is given to the best tight end, while the Biletnikoff is given to the best receiver in the country. He is also on the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in the country.

Pitts is having a banner year for the Gators. He has caught 36 passes for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His 11 touchdown grabs this season places him at No. 4 in the FBS among all pass-catchers and No. 1 among all tight ends.Pitts logged his third career 100-yard receiving game, breaking the school record jointly held by three Gators – Kirk Kirkpatrick, Ben Troupe, and Aaron Hernandez. He is the third Gators tight end with multiple 100-yard games in a season (Hernandez 2009, and Troupe in 2003).

Evan McPherson is a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the best kicker in the country.

Kaiir Elam is a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country.