GatorsTerritory - Four newcomers impressing during spring camp

The Florida Gators welcomed 12 mid-year enrollees to campus this January ahead of spring campus. With more than half of the class on campus and participating in spring camp it's time to take a look what which early enrollees are taking advantage of their headstart on the rest of the 2021 recruiting class.

CB Jason Marshall

Marshall was the lesser heralded of the two Palmetto early enrollees but the one that might have the best chance at winning a starting job come fall. Marshall has elite size for the position and has adjusted to the speed of the college game quickly. Marshall is a playmaker. He had five interceptions and 15 pass breakups as a junior in 2019 and Florida needs help in the secondary after giving up 28 passing touchdowns last season. Kaiir Elam will start on one side, that's a given. The starter on the opposite side right now looks like it's Jaydon Hill's to have but Marshall will be a strong competitor to earn a starting role. Florida has had four cornerbacks start their opening game as a freshman (Joe Haden, Janoris Jenkins, Marcus Roberson, Marco Wilson), and Marshall has a real shot at becoming the fifth.

S Donovan McMillon

McMillon is a versatile player who will start his career at safety. The freshman arrived on campus and has already added some good size during the limited time he's had in the Gators' strength and conditioning program. With McMillon's frame and how quickly he's added mass since getting to campus there is a question as to where he will end up? “He’s playing safety for us right now, but obviously, he’s got great size, so you never know with physicality how everybody grows into the backend of their career," Dan Mullen said. "But he’s playing safety for us right now. A high-energy guy. He really plays hard. I mean, I like intelligent football players. He really, one of the things you see with him is, obviously, his dad is a coach, and you can see that with his attention to detail with all the little things. Whether we’re in special teams or whether we’re on defense, his attention to detail to try to do it right really stands out.” With a spot open next to Trey Dean at safety, there's an opportunity to start right away. Rashad Torrence is likely to hold that starting role down but McMillon is turning heads early on and is certainly a player to watch.



CB Jordan Young

Are you sensing a theme here? The Gators' passing defense was awful in 2020, so there will be job openings galore. Young, a three-star prospect, went under the radar in the signing class but he's making an impact. Young was able to get his hands on a pass and pull down an interception in the Gators' first scrimmage this spring. Young, like Marshall, has great size and is a very physical corner. He likes playing press-man coverage, something Florida will do more of this season. He's playing corner now but he has the ability to play all over the secondary.

Nick Elksnis