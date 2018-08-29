Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 12:42:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Four official visitors highlight Gators' recruiting haul for season-opener

Lz12cmcfsyqngo2aempa
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

With Miami playing on the road and Florida State suiting up on Monday, Florida will be the lone in-state power to take the field for a home game this Saturday and a flurry of recruits are expected ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}