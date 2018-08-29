Four official visitors highlight Gators' recruiting haul for season-opener
With Miami playing on the road and Florida State suiting up on Monday, Florida will be the lone in-state power to take the field for a home game this Saturday and a flurry of recruits are expected ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news