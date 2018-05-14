Three more members of Florida's 2018 class are on campus. We reported over the weekend that Richard Gouraige was on his way to Gainesville, well now three more have officially enrolled into the Summer A semester.

Four-star defensive end/linebacker Andrew Chatfield, four-star linebacker David Reese and three-star guard Griffin McDowell have also made their way to Gainesville.These four join eight fellow 2018 signees already on campus.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen welcomed eight early enrollees in January: quarterback Emory Jones, defensive backs Trey Dean, Amari Burney and Randy Russell, offensive linemen Chris Bleich and Noah Banks and running backs Dameon Pierce and Iverson Clement all participated in spring practice.

The remainder of the class, which includes top wide receiver Jacob Copeland, is expected to enroll in June.