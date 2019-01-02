Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 19:34:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star 2020 athlete Curtis Jacobs explains why Florida is in his top ten

Wtpcsyeetllupmqtm9ko
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Over the past few weeks, a plethora of 2020 recruits have included the Florida Gators on their list of top schools, including several Rivals100 targets like: Julian Fleming, Rakim Jarrett, and Omar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}