Four-star 2020 OLB fields offer from Dan Mullen's staff
Another nationally-recognized program has stepped up to the plate with an offer for Sergio Allen, and this time it's the University of Florida, which joined the fray on Tuesday afternoon.The 6-foot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news