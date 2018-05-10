Four-star 2020 OLB will join in on the fun in Gainesville, plans visit
You can pencil in another name from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas in regards to next Saturday's talent-loaded cookout on Florida's campus.Derek Wingo, a four-star prospect out of the 20...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news