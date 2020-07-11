 GatorsTerritory - Four-star 2022 DB enjoyed recent virtual visit with Florida: 'I loved it.'
Four-star 2022 DB enjoyed recent virtual visit with Florida: 'I loved it.'

Joseph Hastings
Despite the absence of the 2020 spring evaluation period as a result of the current pandemic we're dealing with, college football programs have continued to extend offers to high school prospects.

A plethora of recruits were on the receiving end of an offer from the Gators during the spring, including Zion Branch. Branch, who hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, saw Florida dip into his recruitment back on May 16.

The four-star rising junior lives almost completely on the opposite side of the country, but a virtual visit with UF last month allowed him to get an in-depth look at the program.

"It was on [June] 12th," Branch said of when that visit occurred. "It was great, really. I talked to all the coaches, really. I talked with coach Tim Brewster... he's the one who set it up, actually. He's the one who set it up originally. And then I talked to coach English, I talked with him. We had a really great conversation. [The visit] was great, actually. I loved it."

