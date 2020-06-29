GatorsTerritory - Four-star 2022 DE nets a UF offer, conducts a virtual visit with the staff

Ever since Dan Mullen was hired as head coach of the Gators, the program has done a good job of reeling in defensive ends that are not from the Sunshine State.

Florida has signed Alabama-based DEs Malik Langham (2018) and Mohamoud Diabate (2019), as well as Antwaun Powell and Princely Umanmielen in the last cycle. This current class also features Justus Boone, a product out of Sumter, South Carolina.

Last month, UF threw their hat in the ring for yet another out-of-state pass rusher: Joshua White. White, who is a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle, opened up about the good news when speaking with GatorsTerritory.

"It was a great reaction. I didn't know it was coming," White said of the offer. "That's a great school to go to. [Coach Turner] was like, I have a good motor, I'm an aggressive player and I'll be having a good place if I come to Florida and play for him."