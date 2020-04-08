Four-star 2022 LB earns an offer from UF, may visit after the dead period
UF assistant coach Christian Robinson had a busy day on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.
The ace recruiter gave the green light to a trio of linebackers that are members of next year's class: Jaron Willis, Jaylen Sneed and Wesley Bissainthe.
One of those players, Bissainthe, is a prospect based in the Sunshine State, and was recently labeled as a four-star on Rivals.
"I was very excited," Bissainthe told GatorsTerritory. "Florida is a school I've been watching since I was young. I was very excited."
