UF assistant coach Christian Robinson had a busy day on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.

The ace recruiter gave the green light to a trio of linebackers that are members of next year's class: Jaron Willis, Jaylen Sneed and Wesley Bissainthe.

One of those players, Bissainthe, is a prospect based in the Sunshine State, and was recently labeled as a four-star on Rivals.

"I was very excited," Bissainthe told GatorsTerritory. "Florida is a school I've been watching since I was young. I was very excited."