Multiple four-star quarterbacks in the class of 2022 were awarded offers from the University of Florida on Wednesday, with one being Jacurri Brown, a product of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound sophomore has an ample amount of time to do his homework on Dan Mullen's program, but UF is a school his family is already quite familiar with. It's the favorite school for both of his parents, while Brown himself has already logged "over five" trips to Gainesville, with the 2019 Orange and Blue Game being the most recent pit stop.