For the time being, it seems unlikely that Florida will be adding a running back to their 2021 class. Things can certainly change over the next few months, but it appears as if they are prepared to load up on two players at the position in next year's cycle.

We know that Peach State targets Damari Alston and Jamie Felix remain high on the Gators, as well as in-state junior Terrance Gibbs. Earlier this week, however, UF decided to expand their 2022 RB board by dishing out an offer to Nicholas Singleton.

Singleton, who has a 5.9 Rivals Rating, suits up for Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania. That's considerably far from the Sunshine State, but Dan Mullen's staff is comfortable recruiting in the Northeast as they've signed at least one player from the region in each of the previous three classes, and they currently hold a commitment from Donovan McMillon.

In the story below, Singleton opens up about his reaction to this week's good news, the conversation he had with Tim Brewster, his interest level in Florida and much more.