Four-star 2022 running back continues to label Florida as his leader
OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!
Multiple running backs in the class of 2022 have already went ahead and tagged Dan Mullen's program as the front-runner in their recruitment. Both prospects are labeled as four-star prospects and reside in the Peach State as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news