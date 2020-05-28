Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

During portions of the current recruiting dead period, it looked like the Gators had lost all of the momentum they had following their pair of talent-loaded junior days in February and March.

However, Dan Mullen's program is now starting to gain back some of that steam after landing a trio of commitments over the past 14 days, including one from Rivals250 athlete Charles Montgomery.